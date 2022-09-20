NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Short Interest Up 13.2% in August

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,500 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 475,800 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEXI shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NexImmune from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NexImmune from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NEXI stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. NexImmune has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $17.56.

NexImmune ( NASDAQ:NEXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexImmune will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the second quarter worth $43,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter worth $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

