Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) versus Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Financial Contrast

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 1 0 0 2.00 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição 0 1 2 0 2.67

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus target price of 29.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.46%. Given Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is more favorable than Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição $9.51 billion 0.12 $148.61 million N/A N/A

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição 4.01% 3.11% 1.09%

Summary

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição beats Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

(Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems. It also offers medications and cosmetics at its drugstores; and non-food products at gas stations, as well as rents commercial spaces and e-commerce sales. The company operates its supermarkets under the banners of Pão de Açúcar, Extra Supermercado, Mercado Extra, and Compre Bem; hypermarkets under the banner of Extra Hiper; and proximity stores under the banners of Mini Extra, Minuto Pão de Açúcar, Pão de Açúcar Adega, and Aliados Minimercado; and gas stations and drugstores under the banners of Extra and Pão de Açúcar, as well as sells its products through its Websites. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 667 stores, 74 gas stations, and 68 drugstores in 16 Brazilian states and the Federal District, as well as 15 distribution centers and warehouses across Brazil. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

