Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Up 17.5% in August

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 287,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Metacrine Stock Performance
Shares of Metacrine stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. Metacrine has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 22.29 and a quick ratio of 22.29.
Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. Equities analysts predict that Metacrine will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Metacrine
Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
