Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Up 17.5% in August

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 287,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Metacrine Stock Performance

Shares of Metacrine stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. Metacrine has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 22.29 and a quick ratio of 22.29.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. Equities analysts predict that Metacrine will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Metacrine

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Metacrine by 482.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Metacrine in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Metacrine by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Metacrine by 84.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

