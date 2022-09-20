Short Interest in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Drops By 12.8%

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,400 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 326,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $26,708.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $705,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $26,708.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,240 shares of company stock worth $1,588,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

MYR Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.09. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $121.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.79.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $708.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.15 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MYR Group will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

