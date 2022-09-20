MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSPR opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MSP Recovery has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSP Recovery

In other MSP Recovery news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,284.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Ricardo Rivera purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,000.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Hasan Ruiz bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,534 shares in the company, valued at $285,284.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,840. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSP Recovery

About MSP Recovery

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Palantir Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $960,000.

MSP Recovery, Inc provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment.

Further Reading

