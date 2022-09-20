Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target Cut to €52.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.50 ($53.57) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €60.00 ($61.22) to €54.75 ($55.87) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($65.31) to €61.00 ($62.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €50.50 ($51.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Trading Up 0.6 %

Deutsche Post stock opened at $33.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.