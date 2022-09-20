Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Cut to $177.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $178.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.86.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

MAA opened at $165.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.86 and a 200-day moving average of $184.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,741,000 after acquiring an additional 289,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after buying an additional 807,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,626,000 after buying an additional 547,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,103,000 after buying an additional 44,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,034,000 after buying an additional 339,226 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

