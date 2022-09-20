Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given New $201.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $159.00 to $201.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LNG opened at $168.50 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

