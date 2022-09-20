StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.