UDR (NYSE:UDR) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Mizuho cut shares of UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $48.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE:UDR opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 412.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of UDR by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

