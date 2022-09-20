Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Now Covered by Analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$16.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPRQF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

