Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has C$12.50 price objective on the stock.

TCN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$12.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.32.

Shares of TCN stock opened at C$13.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of C$12.20 and a 12-month high of C$21.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

