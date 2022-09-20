Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5,098.92

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,098.92 ($61.61) and traded as low as GBX 5,060 ($61.14). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 5,090 ($61.50), with a volume of 174,146 shares.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,288.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,098.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,093.89.

Get Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c

In related news, insider Jean Matterson purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,981 ($60.19) per share, with a total value of £22,414.50 ($27,083.74).

About Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.