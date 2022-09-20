Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.16. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 371,788 shares trading hands.

Daré Bioscience Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $93.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 57.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 200.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

