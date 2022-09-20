The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,001.11

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,001.11 ($12.10) and traded as low as GBX 952 ($11.50). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 956 ($11.55), with a volume of 34,698 shares changing hands.

The Brunner Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,001.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 999.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £406.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,365.71.

The Brunner Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About The Brunner Investment Trust

In other news, insider James Sharp acquired 104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 961 ($11.61) per share, with a total value of £999.44 ($1,207.64).

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

