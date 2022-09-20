AESAY (OTCMKTS:AESAY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AESAY (OTCMKTS:AESAY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.05. AESAY shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 3,000 shares.
AESAY Stock Performance
AESAY Company Profile
AES Tiete SA (Tiete) is a generator of energy. The Company’s generating complex consists of small hydroelectric power plants and power plants (SHP) totaling approximately 2,658 MW of installed capacity. The Company’s Hydroelectric Power Plants (HPP) include Agua Vermelha, Nova Avanhandava, Promissao, Bariri, Barra Bonita, Ibitinga, Euclides da Cunha, Caconde and Limoeiro, and its Small Hydroelectric Plants (SHPPs) include Mogi-Guacu, Sao Jose and Sao Joaquim.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AESAY (AESAY)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for AESAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AESAY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.