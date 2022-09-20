Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 127,019,750 shares changing hands.

Mosman Oil and Gas Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.08.

About Mosman Oil and Gas

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and owns interests in the Falcon, Stanley, Livingston, Winters-1, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Galaxie, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets in the United States.

