Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.41. Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 963 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.13.
Institutional Trading of Income Opportunity Realty Investors
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.
