Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.41. Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 963 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IOR Get Rating ) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.53% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

