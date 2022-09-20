Short Interest in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Rises By 9.3%

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCAC. State Street Corp bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Newcourt Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCAC opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Newcourt Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

About Newcourt Acquisition

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

