Short Interest in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Rises By 9.8%

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 197,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
MVB Financial Stock Performance
MVBF opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03.
MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $38.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
MVB Financial Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at MVB Financial
In related news, President Donald T. Robinson sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $432,781.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MVB Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 180.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MVB Financial to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of MVB Financial to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
About MVB Financial
MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.
Read More
