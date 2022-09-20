Short Interest in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Rises By 9.8%

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 197,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MVB Financial Stock Performance

MVBF opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $38.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

MVB Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at MVB Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In related news, President Donald T. Robinson sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $432,781.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MVB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 180.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MVB Financial to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of MVB Financial to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

About MVB Financial

(Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.