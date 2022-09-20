Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $377.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 377 ($4.56) and traded as high as GBX 377 ($4.56). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.56), with a volume of 19,805 shares trading hands.

Stock Spirits Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 377 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 347.31. The stock has a market cap of £754 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

