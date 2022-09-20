Critical Analysis: SomaLogic (SLGC) and The Competition

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SomaLogic to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

SomaLogic has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SomaLogic’s peers have a beta of 5.23, indicating that their average share price is 423% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of SomaLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of SomaLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic $81.63 million -$87.55 million -4.11 SomaLogic Competitors $2.80 billion $97.54 million -15.22

This table compares SomaLogic and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SomaLogic’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SomaLogic. SomaLogic is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SomaLogic and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 4 0 3.00 SomaLogic Competitors 42 620 1215 24 2.64

SomaLogic presently has a consensus target price of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 257.77%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 46.18%. Given SomaLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic -114.46% -16.76% -14.61% SomaLogic Competitors -239.39% -12.46% -6.20%

Summary

SomaLogic beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About SomaLogic

(Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.