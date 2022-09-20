Comparing NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) & Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $145.09 million 4.68 -$115.25 million ($3.04) -4.81 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $57.03 million 7.28 -$13.83 million ($2.70) -5.77

Analyst Recommendations

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NanoString Technologies. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NanoString Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NanoString Technologies and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25

NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $39.14, suggesting a potential upside of 167.92%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 238.79%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -97.45% -87.86% -30.42% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -324.99% -31.56% -28.14%

Risk & Volatility

NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats NanoString Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; panels with oncology, immunology and infectious disease, and neuroscience applications. Further, the company offers Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics. It has collaboration with Lam Research Corporation for the research and development of Hyb & Seq technologies; Celgene Corporation for developing LymphMark, an in vitro diagnostic for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to develop CAR-T regimens that enhances patient outcomes for various types of cancer. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

