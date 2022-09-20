Reviewing Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zeta Global and CareCloud, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 2 3 0 2.60 CareCloud 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zeta Global presently has a consensus target price of $11.70, indicating a potential upside of 77.81%. Given Zeta Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than CareCloud.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $458.34 million 2.91 -$249.56 million ($2.05) -3.21 CareCloud N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Zeta Global and CareCloud’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CareCloud has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zeta Global.

Profitability

This table compares Zeta Global and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global -56.14% -319.87% -71.31% CareCloud N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Zeta Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Zeta Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zeta Global beats CareCloud on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

