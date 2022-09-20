CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Financial Comparison

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.7% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StoneCo and CrowdGather’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $894.07 million 3.28 -$251.79 million ($1.75) -5.36 CrowdGather N/A N/A $1.43 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

CrowdGather has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StoneCo.

StoneCo has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdGather has a beta of -1.63, meaning that its share price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for StoneCo and CrowdGather, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 4 7 3 0 1.93 CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A

StoneCo currently has a consensus price target of $16.63, indicating a potential upside of 77.28%. Given StoneCo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and CrowdGather’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo -36.63% -7.68% -2.60% CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2021, the company served approximately 1,766,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands. StoneCo Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of HR Holdings, LLC.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

