Dundee (DDEJF) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) is one of 80 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Dundee to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Dundee has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee’s competitors have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee N/A -28.16% -19.71% Dundee Competitors 18.37% 22.89% 10.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

4.6% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dundee and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A Dundee Competitors 482 2643 3206 98 2.45

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 24.25%. Given Dundee’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dundee has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dundee and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $14.72 million -$74.22 million -1.30 Dundee Competitors $3.09 billion $514.27 million 12.25

Dundee’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dundee competitors beat Dundee on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

