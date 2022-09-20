ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $21.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.82.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,604.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,604.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $30,367.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 589,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,207.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,912,270 shares of company stock worth $26,367,587. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 96,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

