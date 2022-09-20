Brokerages Set Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) PT at $30.88

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMPL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $120,975.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $61,828.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,605.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $120,975.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,140 shares of company stock worth $296,467. 45.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Amplitude Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its stake in Amplitude by 1,090.0% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 2,798,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,750 shares in the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $28,672,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Amplitude by 543.0% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,607,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,096,000 after buying an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Amplitude by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,041,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,071,000 after buying an additional 1,317,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth about $63,392,000. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.48. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.82 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. Equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

See Also

