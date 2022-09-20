Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $83.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 60.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH opened at $73.17 on Thursday. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

