The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

GT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 2.1 %

GT opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 91,706 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $931,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 89,449 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

