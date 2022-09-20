CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on CareCloud to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

CareCloud Stock Down 8.5 %

CareCloud stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.26. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09.

Institutional Trading of CareCloud

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.48 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile



CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

