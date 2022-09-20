Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $88.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

