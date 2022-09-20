Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
UPLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.63.
Upland Software Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of UPLD opened at $9.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $37.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $214,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,708.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,708.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 233,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,780.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock worth $662,300. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
