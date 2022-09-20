Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of UPLD opened at $9.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $37.16.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $214,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,708.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,708.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 233,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,780.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock worth $662,300. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

