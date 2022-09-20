Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st.

VOW3 opened at €147.00 ($150.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 52-week high of €208.35 ($212.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion and a PE ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €140.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €146.19.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

