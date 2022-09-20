Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OTIC has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Otonomy Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.49. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

Institutional Trading of Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Otonomy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otonomy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

