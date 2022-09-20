Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SYM opened at $12.74 on Monday. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 34,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $454,210.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,525.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,282.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,400,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,067,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.