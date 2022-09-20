Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Downgraded to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $0.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Venator Materials Stock Performance

VNTR opened at $1.34 on Monday. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $143.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venator Materials

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Venator Materials had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

