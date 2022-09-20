Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $570.61.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $423.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.98.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Intuit by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

