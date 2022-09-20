Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Barclays

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.70.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.