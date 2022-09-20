CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL.B shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$67.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$11.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$53.36 and a 52 week high of C$70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$64.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

CCL Industries Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 6,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total transaction of C$435,338.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,578,665.60. In other news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 9,378 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total value of C$595,653.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,135,141.57. Also, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 6,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total transaction of C$435,338.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,319 shares in the company, valued at C$7,578,665.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,232 shares of company stock worth $2,065,872.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

