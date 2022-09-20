CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.44.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL.B shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
CCL Industries Stock Performance
Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$67.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$11.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$53.36 and a 52 week high of C$70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$64.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
Read More
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.