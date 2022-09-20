Brokerages Set Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) PT at $8.80

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMIZF shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.30 ($8.47) to €8.80 ($8.98) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMIZF opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Meliá Hotels International has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

