Comparing Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Deep Yellow has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Kemper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kemper $5.79 billion 0.51 -$120.50 million ($5.50) -8.49

This table compares Deep Yellow and Kemper’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Deep Yellow has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kemper.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Deep Yellow and Kemper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A Kemper 1 2 0 0 1.67

Kemper has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.46%. Given Kemper’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kemper is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Yellow and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A Kemper -6.07% -8.51% -2.10%

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is also involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. Deep Yellow Limited, was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and various other property and casualty insurance to individuals, as well as commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; and Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

