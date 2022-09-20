Head to Head Review: Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) & Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Amerigo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining -36.73% -60.74% -19.39% Amerigo Resources 14.80% 19.93% 10.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Great Panther Mining and Amerigo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Great Panther Mining currently has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 821.05%. Given Great Panther Mining’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Great Panther Mining is more favorable than Amerigo Resources.

Great Panther Mining has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerigo Resources has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Amerigo Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining $185.68 million 0.05 -$42.24 million ($1.26) -0.15 Amerigo Resources $199.60 million 0.63 $39.82 million $0.16 4.75

Amerigo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Great Panther Mining. Great Panther Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerigo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amerigo Resources beats Great Panther Mining on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru. Its exploration properties also include the El Horcón, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

