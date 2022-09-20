BCE (NYSE:BCE) and Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Financial Review

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) and Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and Axtel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 12.40% 15.73% 4.58% Axtel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BCE and Axtel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 0 6 1 0 2.14 Axtel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

BCE presently has a consensus price target of $66.10, suggesting a potential upside of 39.92%. Given BCE’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than Axtel.

This table compares BCE and Axtel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $18.71 billion 2.30 $2.27 billion $2.49 18.97 Axtel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Axtel.

Volatility and Risk

BCE has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axtel has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.8% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BCE beats Axtel on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including internet access and Internet protocol television (IPTV), local telephone, and long distance services, as well as other communication services and products; and satellite TV service and connectivity servuces. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

About Axtel

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses. The Government segment provides services through the company’s network and infrastructure for the federal, state and municipal governments. The company was founded on July 22, 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico.

