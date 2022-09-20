Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) versus Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Head to Head Comparison

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Bone Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet $7.84 billion 3.04 $401.60 million $1.09 104.04 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet 3.10% 12.20% 6.67% Bone Biologics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zimmer Biomet and Bone Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet 2 13 6 0 2.19 Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus price target of $133.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.72%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Bone Biologics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest toss facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products, as well as robotic, surgical and bone cement products. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About Bone Biologics

(Get Rating)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.