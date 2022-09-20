Analyzing Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) & BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) and BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Cartesian Growth has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSphere Investment Group has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cartesian Growth and BrightSphere Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A BrightSphere Investment Group $545.30 million 1.32 $828.40 million $4.49 3.86

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BrightSphere Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

76.2% of Cartesian Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cartesian Growth and BrightSphere Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cartesian Growth N/A -14.22% 1.24% BrightSphere Investment Group 65.73% 46.17% 11.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cartesian Growth and BrightSphere Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A BrightSphere Investment Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 57.54%. Given BrightSphere Investment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BrightSphere Investment Group is more favorable than Cartesian Growth.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group beats Cartesian Growth on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was formed in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

