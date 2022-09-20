Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of Verbund stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45. Verbund has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

