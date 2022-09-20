NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

NYSE:NGL opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.11. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 483.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 203,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 168,754 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $920,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

