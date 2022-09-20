Analyzing Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Accuray has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accuray and Treace Medical Concepts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $429.91 million 0.48 -$5.35 million ($0.06) -37.17 Treace Medical Concepts $94.42 million 13.46 -$20.55 million ($0.71) -32.31

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Treace Medical Concepts. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Treace Medical Concepts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

66.1% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -1.24% -10.61% -1.13% Treace Medical Concepts -34.46% -39.92% -23.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Accuray and Treace Medical Concepts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 3 0 3.00 Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 4 0 3.00

Accuray currently has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 228.85%. Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.89%. Given Accuray’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Accuray is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Summary

Accuray beats Treace Medical Concepts on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney. The company also provides the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which consists of an integrated radiation therapy system designed for the treatment of a range of cancer types. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

