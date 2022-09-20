Comparing Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and PC Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.70% 12,267.49% 89.34% PC Connection 2.83% 12.77% 8.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and PC Connection’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 0.58 $2.05 million ($4.36) -1.29 PC Connection $2.89 billion 0.42 $69.91 million $3.40 13.61

Analyst Ratings

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PC Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and PC Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75 PC Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 149.55%. PC Connection has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.87%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than PC Connection.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of PC Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of PC Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PC Connection beats Lulu’s Fashion Lounge on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

